Northeast Jones High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time: 
8/25 West Jones Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Collins Collins 7:00 p.m.
9/8 South Jones Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Baysprings Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/22 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Northeast Lauderdale  Meridian 7:00 p.m. 
10/6 West Lauderdale Laurel 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Quitman Qutiman 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Mendenhall Mendenhall 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Newton County Laurel 7:00 p.m. 

