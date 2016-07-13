Laurel High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel High School 2017 Football Schedule

Laurel High School Football Schedule Laurel 2016:
Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time:
8/18 Callaway Jackson Jackson 7:00 p.m.
8/26 Hattiesburg Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Oak Grove Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Petal  Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 South Jones Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Brookhaven Brookhaven 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Wingfield Laurel 7:00 p.m.
10/13 West Jones Soso 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Forest Hill Laurel 7:00 p.m. 
10/27 North Pike Summit 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Natchez Laurel 7:00 p.m. 

