Wayne Academy 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time: 
8/18 South Choctaw Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Hillcrest Academy Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Heritage Academy Columbus 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Bowling Green Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Sylva Bay Academy Bay Springs TBA
9/22 Oak Hill Academy Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Ben's Ford Christian School Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Lamar School Meridian 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Columbia Academy Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Newton County Academy  Decatur 7:00 p.m. 

