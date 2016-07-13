Wayne County High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Date: Opponent: Locations: Time:
8/11 Biloxi  Biloxi 7:00 p.m.
8/18 West Jones Waynesboro 7:00  p.m.
8/25 Oak Grove Oak Grove 7:00 p.m.
9/1 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Moss Point  Pascagoula 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Picayune Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Pearl River Central Carriere 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Long Beach Long Beach 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Hattiesburg Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Stone Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
10/27 West Harrison Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Gautier Gautier 7:00 p.m.

