FCAHS 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent: Location:  Time: 
8/18 Vancleave  Vancleave 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Perry Central  New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Pearl River Central Carriere 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Resurrection Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.
9/15 West Marion Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
9/22 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Lawrence County Monticello 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Poplarville Brooklyn 7:00 p.m. 
10/13 Greene County Leakesville 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Sumrall Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Purvis Purvis 7:00 p.m. 

