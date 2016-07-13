Sumrall High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sumrall High School Football Schedule

Sumrall High School Football Schedule
Date: Opponent:  Location:  Time:
8/18 South Jones Sumrall 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Wesson Sumrall 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Sacred Heart Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Enterprise Enterprise 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Richton Richton 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Pass Christian Sumrall 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Purvis Purvis 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Lawrence County Sumrall 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Poplarville Sumrall 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Forrest County Agricultural High School Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Greene County  Leakesville  7:00 p.m.

