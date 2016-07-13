Sumrall High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|South Jones
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Wesson
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Sacred Heart
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Enterprise
|Enterprise
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Richton
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Pass Christian
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Purvis
|Purvis
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Lawrence County
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Poplarville
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Forrest County Agricultural High School
|Brooklyn
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Greene County
|Leakesville
|7:00 p.m.
The inauguration of newly elected Hub City leaders will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Thursday.
Russ Simons, Chief Listening Officer/Managing Partner at Venue Solutions Group, will be presented with the Distinguished Leadership Award during the 2017 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition on July 11-13 in Orlando, Fla.
According to the transportation research group TRIP, Mississippi has some of the worst rural roads in the country.