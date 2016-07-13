Oak Grove High School 2017 football schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Oak Grove High School Football Schedule
Date: Opponent:  Location: Time:
8/25 Wayne County Oak Grove 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Laurel Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Hattiesburg Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 George County Lucedale 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Petal Oak Grove 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Meridian Meridian 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Terry Oak Grove 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Brandon Brandon 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Pearl Pearl 7:00 p.m.
11/2 Jim Hill  Jackson 7:00 p.m.

