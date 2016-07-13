Purvis High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Purvis High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location: Time: 
8/25 West Marion Purvis 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Columbia Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/8 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Mendenhall Mendenhall 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Seminary Purvis 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Sumrall Purvis 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Greene Leakesville 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Lawrence County Purvis 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Poplarville Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
10/27 FCAHS Purvis 7:00 p.m. 

