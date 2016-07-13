Petal High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/19
|Hattiesburg
|Petal
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Gulfport
|Petal
|7:00 p.m.
|9/2
|Brother Martin
|New Orleans
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Laurel
|Laurel
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Pearl
|Petal
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Oak Grove
|Oak grove
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Brandon
|Petal
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Jim Hill
|Jackson
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Meridian
|Petal
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|George County
|Lucedale
|7:00 p.m.
|11/2
|Terry
|Terry
|7:00 p.m.
Traffic will be delayed Wednesday as MDOT crews work to repair a guardrail on I-59.More >>
The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is hosting a free and confidential HIV testing event Friday.More >>
The First Alert Weather team at WDAM received a special honor Tuesday from the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg.More >>
Some Perry County residents are angry that officials are about to block off the boating ramp into the Leaf River with barricades.More >>
