Petal High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petal High School 2017 Football Schedule

Petal High School Football Schedule
Date: Opponent:  Location: Time: 
8/19 Hattiesburg Petal 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Gulfport Petal 7:00 p.m.
9/2 Brother Martin  New Orleans 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Laurel Laurel 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m. 
9/22 Pearl Petal 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Oak Grove Oak grove 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Brandon Petal 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Jim Hill Jackson 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Meridian  Petal 7:00 p.m. 
10/27 George County Lucedale 7:00 p.m.
11/2 Terry Terry 7:00 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly