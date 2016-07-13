Lumberton High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lumberton High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date: Opponent:  Location: Time: 
8/18 North Forrest Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Bay  Lumberton 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Heidelberg Heidelburg 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Franklin County Lumberton 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Mt. Olive Lumberton 7:00 p.m.
9/29 East Marion Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Taylorsville Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Sacred Heart Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Resurrection Catholic Lumberton 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Stringer Stringer 7:00 p.m. 
11/3 Salem Lumberton 7:00 p.m.

