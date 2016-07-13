Sacred Heart 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sacred Heart 2017 Football Schedule

Sacred Heart High School Football Schedule
Date: Opponent:  Location: Time:
8/18 Loyd Star Brookhaven 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Richton Richton 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Sumrall Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/8 North Forrest Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/15 St. Patrick Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Resurrection Catholic Pascagoula 7:00 p.m.
9/29 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
10/6 East Marion Columbia 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Lumberton Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Mt. Olive Mt. Olive 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Salem Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Stringer Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.

