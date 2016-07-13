Sacred Heart 2017 Football Schedule

|Date:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Time:
|8/18
|Loyd Star
|Brookhaven
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Richton
|Richton
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Sumrall
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|North Forrest
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|St. Patrick
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Resurrection Catholic
|Pascagoula
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|East Marion
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Lumberton
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Mt. Olive
|Mt. Olive
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Salem
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|11/3
|Stringer
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
