Forecast: The hot weather is not going away anytime soon!

Good morning and happy Wednesday Pine Belt!

The weather is not really going to change much over the next several days. We will see an increase in afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Saturday but highs will remain in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Hotter weather may be on tap for next week!

Stay tuned!

