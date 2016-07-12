Waynesboro pastor says faith is key to uniting community - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro pastor says faith is key to uniting community

As the unrest continues around the nation following officer involved shootings and the deadly police shootings, a local pastor said turning to one's faith is the key to uniting the nation.

Rev. Steve Smith is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. He led a gathering at the courthouse Monday to pray for law enforcement and the community.

 Reverend Smith said violence is not the answer to solving our differences, an it's important to show support to law enforcement.

“We feel like we have a responsibility to pray for our leaders and part of that are the law enforcement officers that serve us. We know that their job is extremely dangerous and we pray for them,” Smith said. 

