The dusty truth about our lack of hurricanes - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

The dusty truth about our lack of hurricanes

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Connect
WDAM first alert weather team WDAM first alert weather team
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

The tropics have been quiet over the last several weeks. The reason why lies an ocean away.

The 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season got off to a quick start early on but, it has been quiet over the past few weeks. The reason for this is because of dust from the Saharan Desert in Africa.

Saharan dust gets blown into the atmosphere by easterly waves, you may also know it as large complexes of thunderstorms, that move westward across Africa. The dust can then reside in a dry layer of the atmosphere between 5,000-20,000 feet above the ground. That dust can then be blown deep into the Atlantic and on occasions, as far as the United States!

Saharan Dust Layer on 7/12/2016. Photo Credit: NASA

The dust can be a good thing for us along the coast as it inhibits the development of tropical systems in several ways.

Dust layer associated with the Saharan Air Layer northeast of Barbados in 2006.  Photo credit: Jason Dunion NOAA/HRD.

Saharan dust and dry air create sinking air around thunderstorms, which weakens storms and can prevent the development of new storms. The strong winds associated to the dust layer can tear apart tropical systems and create a hostile environment for new systems. It is not yet clear what effect the dust has on tropical cyclone intensity, although according to NOAA, there are some recent studies have suggested that it can actually impact the formation of clouds.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Oak Grove Upper elementary putting recent grant to use

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:37:30 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>
    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. “Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we’ve already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...More >>

  • Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Insurance commissioner explains how storms affect rates

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:48:19 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    More >>

  • Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:38:38 GMT
    Broadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.eduBroadway star Jennifer Hope Wills in "Phantom of the Opera" Source: news.usm.edu
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly