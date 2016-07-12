NWS confirms weekend tornado in Jefferson Davis County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Jefferson Davis County over the weekend.

According to the NWS in Jackson, the tornado touched down around 6:17 p.m. Sunday near Lucas, Miss. on Highway 84.

The storm then traveled north for 0.77 miles on Lucas-Warner Road, where Yvonne Wilson lives. Wilson said she thought Sunday's storm would just be typical summer rain, but said it quickly turned into something more.

"All of a sudden I heard this roar like a train," Wilson said. "Then the house was shaking. I started down the hall and the wind, the wind from that crash. When the roof was coming off, I could feel it on my back as I was going down the hall. You don't have time to think what's going on. All of a sudden, everything around you is crashing and you look up and you can see the sky. It's just completely devastating."

Wilson said she had no warning the storm could produce a tornado, and the NWS said Tuesday that's because it didn't issue one.

"We didn't have any tornado warning in effect," said Chad Entremont, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Jackson. "We had a special weather saying there was potential for strong storms in that area. You think about tornadoes in the summer months, especially July, they're very rare to get those outside of a tropical cyclone."

Wilson said, "It's a little scary because we listen to the news all the time, but had no idea."

Entremont said no warning was issued because neither the atmosphere nor the storm's rotation on the radar mad the NWS think the storm could produce a tornado.

"It's just one of those really rare situations that a few perfect things came together to generate a brief tornado," he said.

NWS officials estimate the storm's peak winds were around 90 mph, and the storm was about 260 yards wide.

Despite all of the damage done to her home, Wilson said she's more thankful than devastated because she's alive.

"My tears are actually tears of joy because I know it could've been the other way around," she said.

