Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy for this afternoon.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

We are firmly stuck in a typical July weather pattern for the Mississippi this time of year.

Today through at the least the next 5 days we will have highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics remain quiet.

