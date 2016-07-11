Petal landlord accused of stealing utilities

A Petal Landlord faces charges after officials said he was accused of illegally operating and stealing utilities.

According to Petal Police, Shirley Lowery is charged with four counts of theft of utilities, three counts of tampering of city water and three counts of building code violations.

Lowrey turned himself in police on Friday and bonded out the same day, authorities said.

Lowery is expected to go to be in court in September, officials said.

We are working to confirm which properties Lowery stole the utilities from.

