Dallas shooter has family connection to the Pine Belt

This undated photo posted on Facebook on April 30, 2016, shows Micah Johnson, who was a suspect in the sniper slayings of five law enforcement officers in Dallas Thursday night. Source: AP Images

The man who ambushed and killed five Dallas police officers last week has ties to Mississippi.

Documents filed eight years ago with the Mississippi Secretary of State's office list gunman Micah Johnson's mother, Delphene Johnson, as a founder of Victory Full Gospel Church in Magee.

Other founders listed are Havard McDonald and Minnie McDonald. The McDonald's still live in the Pine Belt and are Micah Johnson's relatives.

Havard McDonald was contacted by phone Monday, but would not confirm if he was related to Micah.

McDonald did say he had,"no comment, no response," to our inquiries, and said, "we're just trying to get ourselves together."

Micah's parents are speaking out tonight to national media.

