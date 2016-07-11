Forecast: Thunderstorms expected this afternoon.

Good Monday morning Pine Belt.

An umbrella will likely come in handy this afternoon as we have about a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

The rest of the work week will be hot and humid with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The tropics remain quiet.

