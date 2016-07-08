Black Lives Matter members host prayer in Hattiesburg

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement held a prayer gathering in downtown Hattiesburg near City Hall.

The prayer was organized by the Rev. Dennis Henderson who said they were praying for the country and the city of Hattiesburg.

Henderson said they wanted to send the message that violence doesn’t solve anything.

He said he was angered at what the gunman did in Dallas.

“He thought that he was doing something good, but at the same time, evil for evil is not right," Henderson said. "I’m upset about what he did, but I’m also upset about how our young brothers are getting gunned down."

Henderson said he and other members will travel to Baton Rouge Sunday to support the Black Lives Movement there.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.