Forecast: Get ready for a hot weekend.

Good Friday morning Pine Belt!

It is going to be quiet hot today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A stray thunderstorm is possible but I wouldn't count on too many be around.

Tonight will be mostly clear and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

The next several days look hot and humid with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

