Forecast: Hot and drier weather expected today.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt.

It's going to be hot today through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s.

We will put a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the forecast through Saturday but it appears that better rain chances will exist for Sunday and Monday.

The tropics remain quiet as a church mouse!!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather