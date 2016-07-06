Wayne Co. man arrested for selling drugs at water park

A Wayne County man was arrested for selling drugs near a water park.

According to the authorities, Tommy Hutto, 61, was selling drugs out of camper at Maynor Creek Water Park located on Reservoir Road.



When authorities nabbed him, they found crystal meth, marijuana, hydrocodone pain pills and bath salts.

Authorities said they also seized a number of guns.

Hutto is charged with multiple counts of selling a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said the department has made 70 felony drug arrests since January.

