Forecast: Hot and humid weather to continue.

Good morning Pine Belt!

Expect the hot weather pattern to continue into early next week with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

There may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms today but chances appear to go down for Thursday into Saturday although we can not rule one or two out.

It appears better rain chances will return by Sunday into Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s at that time and lows still in the 70s.

The tropics remain tame for the time being.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather