Mother of Ovett crash victim speaks out

Mother of Ovett crash victim speaks out

Photo Credit: WDAM Photo Credit: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Christie Sutfin gets emotional as she describes the pain of losing her daughter Kayla Lovett.

“My babies are gone. I thought I knew pain. Pain is when you lose a child,” Sutfin said.

Lovett, her husband Josh Lovett and Rustin Sims were killed when they slammed into a tree during a chase with a Jones County Sheriff Deputy on Highway 15 South.

“These are young, young people," Sutfin said. "What did they know? Why would you go after them to their death?"

Sutfin said she’s angry because authorities aren’t giving her any answers.  

“The one thing I want is the truth, because I can’t have my babies back, and I want the truth to be told for them,” Sutfin explained.

Sutfin thinks the situation could’ve been handled differently.

“I don’t understand, why the police chase," she said. "You could’ve wrote the tag down."

Sutfin said she and her daughter didn’t always see eye to eye, but said she was a good person, and she’ll always miss her.

“If you know her she was loving to the core, she had her wrongs like anybody else, like I do," Sutfin added. "We are not perfect."

