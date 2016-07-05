City of Hattiesburg wins City Spirit award for reading program

Hattiesburg's restaurant reading program won an award from the Mississippi Municipal League.

Hattiesburg won a City Spirit award for its "Hattiesburg reads" program that sets up reading rooms for kids in restaurants and then lets them keep the books.

So far, two libraries have been set up in Burger King and O'Charley's.

Mayor DuPree said it is an effort to improve literacy before kids head to school.

It’s an effort to expand the literacy of our kids and that's why we have little libraries across the city,” DuPree said. “That's why we do excel by 5 and why we do all those things. It's another opportunity to allow kids the opportunity to go over and get a book and read while they are waiting to eat or just come by and read, they don't actually have to eat because that's what the owners are glad to do.”

Hattiesburg also won the City Spirit award the past two years.

