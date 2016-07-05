Uber service now available in Hattiesburg

If you are looking for a way to get around town, there is a new option available.

Uber, a popular online transportation service, announced their availability in the Hub City just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The service allows you to hitch a ride with just a few clicks on your cell phone. The service is available at any given time.

Hattiesburgers are reacting positively to the new service.

"I know the nightlife down here is pretty good, so I'm sure a lot of people at different venues downtown are going to use it," said Kristin Belcher.

The service is easy to use by downloading the app on a smartphone.

Once the user chooses their destination, a driver, such as Linda Williams, will be there within minutes.

“It's just been a pleasure to help get people from point A to point B,” Williams said. "I have picked up a couple over the weekend and they were going and they knew they were going to have a few drinks.”

The service is aimed to help people get around the city and for ball games at USM. The service also hopes to cut down on drinking and driving.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.