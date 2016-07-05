Uber service now available in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Uber service now available in Hattiesburg

Photo credit: Uber app Photo credit: Uber app
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

If you are looking for a way to get around town, there is a new option available.

Uber, a popular online transportation service, announced their availability in the Hub City just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The service allows you to hitch a ride with just a few clicks on your cell phone. The service is available at any given time.

Hattiesburgers are reacting positively to the new service.

"I know the nightlife down here is pretty good, so I'm sure a lot of people at different venues downtown are going to use it," said Kristin Belcher.

The service is easy to use by downloading the app on a smartphone.

Once  the user chooses their destination, a driver, such as Linda Williams, will be there within minutes.

“It's just been a pleasure to help get people from point A to point B,” Williams said. "I have picked up a couple over the weekend and they were going and they knew they were going to have a few drinks.”

The service is aimed to help people get around the city and for ball games at USM. The service also hopes to cut down on drinking and driving. 

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly