Where HPSD stands in new superintendent search

Classes start in a month for Hattiesburg, but the district is still without a permanent leader.

HPSD hired Janice Johnson as the new superintendent, but on her first day, she resigned.

She cited personal and family obligations that would keep her from her responsibilities as superintendent, according to a news release issued by the district.

School Board President Marcus Cathey says N.R. Burger Middle School Principal Robert Williams will serve as the district’s interim superintendent, but the board did not specify how long he would be in that role.

Williams was a 2016 Mississippi Department of Education administrator of the year finalist, and according to HPSD’s board, was one of the candidates in the district’s superintendent search.

Williams is the second interim superintendent this year.

Greg Ladner was appointed in December after James Bacchus resigned. Ladner’s term expired last Thursday, the day before Johnson was set to start.

There has been no word on how the board plans to move forward in its search for a permanent superintendent or when it plans to have that person hired. 

