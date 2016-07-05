Forecast: Hot with a chance for thunderstorms today.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

Hot and humid weather is sums up the forecast for today into early next week.

Of course each day there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm somewhere in the area.

Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s.

Please keep yourself hydrated if you much be outdoors.

The tropics remain very quiet!

