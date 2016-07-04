Forecast: Hot weather to continue!

Happy 4th everyone!

It is going to be hot for the rest of the week into the weekend.

We may see an occasional shower or thunderstorm but it does not look really promising as strong high pressure has currently got a good grip on our weather.3

Expect highs to be in 90s and lows in the 70s with lots of humidity.

