Fouth of July Breakfast: Cheesy Biscuit and Egg Breakfast Cups

Tasty is at it again with another breakfast recipe perfect for that southern Pine Belt culture. Mississippi, get those biscuits ready for tomorrow morning because, with this recipe you will be able to feed the family in no time. Cheesy Biscuit and Egg Breakfast cups are satisfying and affordable. Check out the 34-second-video along with the ingredients and directions below.

Servings: 16 cups



INGREDIENTS

1 tube refrigerated jumbo biscuits

6 eggs

½ cup milk

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 cup cooked bacon, chopped

½ cup chives, chopped

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese



PREPARATION

1. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C

2. Cut 6 biscuits in half, and on a floured surface, roll each half out into 5 inch diameter circles.

3. Press the biscuit circles into a greased muffin tin.

4. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper.

5. Pour egg mixture into biscuit cups, no more than half full.

6. Divide the bacon and chives among the cups, then top each one with cheese.

7. Bake 15-20 minutes, until eggs are fully set.

8. Enjoy!

