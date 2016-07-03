Fourth of July Grill Meal: Cheddar Bacon Ranch Burger Bowls

It's that time of year when grillin' and chillin' is in order. Celebrate USA independence with a delicious grilled cheesy burger recipe that will impress everyone with only one bite. Tasty's Cheddar Bacon Ranch Burger Bowls are not only easy to prepare but, they are even easier to enjoy. To prepare the gooey-beefy madness check out the video, ingredients and directions below.

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded

½ cup cooked bacon, cut into pieces

2 jalapeños, minced

½ cup ranch dressing

2 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

6 burger buns

12 pieces of lettuce



PREPARATION:

1. Combine cheese, bacon pieces, jalapeños, and ranch in a bowl. Stir together and refrigerate.

2. Season the ground beef with salt and pepper in a large bowl, and mix in with your hands.

3. Grab a baseball-sized piece of beef. Roll it with your hands into a ball and place on a parchment lined baking tray.

4. Using a clean, empty soda or beer can, press the ball of beef around the can to create a bowl. Make sure to smooth out any cracks.

5. Fill the bowls with the cheddar mixture and refrigerate for 2 hours.

6. Preheat the grill to 350°F/175°C.

7. Cook burger bowls over indirect heat for 25-30 minutes.

8. Serve with or without a bun with your favorite toppings.

9. Enjoy!

