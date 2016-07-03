People come together to promote communication and listening

Have you ever looked around a room full of people on their cell phones, tablets or constantly surfing the internet? Founder of Urban Confessional, Benjamin Mathes, launched a listening project to challenge courage, patience and face-to-face communication among people.

“The interesting thing today is that, in so many ways we are more connected than we ever been. But the thing that’s missing from that equation is empathy. Because I can see someone’s status on a social media update and I don’t have to really respond to that and I can move on.” Benjamin Mathes said in a YouTube Who We Are: The Urban Confessional Story video.

The listening project confronts the social stigma of speaking as the more important role and listening as the weaker role. Author of The Sacred Art of Listening Kay Lindahal describes how listening is much more powerful and just as important in communication, “If there is no listener, there’s no power in the speaking. Without a listener, speaking is just words.”

Mathes invites people from all over the world to take a break from social media and communicate face-to-face instead. He believes the listening project will promote worth and value to the world through telling stories and providing space to change people.

“As I look around and see people…I’m reminded how shut off and in our own worlds we really are.” Benjamin Mathes said in a YouTube Who We Are: The Urban Confessional Story video.

If you would like to get to know more about The Urban Confessional and how to get involved, click here to visit their webpage.

