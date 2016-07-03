Former USM track and field star heads to Rio for 2016 Olympics - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Former University of Southern Mississippi Track and Field star Tori Bowie, makes her way to Rio de Janerio, Brazil to compete in the 2016 summer Olympic games.

Bowie qualified after she placed third in the Women's 100 meter.

From all of us across the Pine Belt, we wish you luck!

