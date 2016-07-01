Prayer vigil planned for families of Ovett crash victims

Three people are dead after an overnight police chase in Jones County.

Three people are dead in overnight police chase./Photo credit: Jones County Fire Council

From left to right: Josh Lovett, Kayla Lovett and Rustin Sims/Photo Credit: Facebook

A community-wide prayer vigil is planned for the families of the Ovett crash victims.

The vigil will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Ovett United Methodist Church.



The victims identified are Kayla Lovett, 20 of Laurel, Josh Lovett, 33 of Laurel and Rustin Sims, 23 of Ovett.