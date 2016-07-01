Uber begins operations in Hattiesburg

Uber is now rolling out its operations in the Hub City.

According to the Uber app, as of Friday at 4 p.m., service is now available in Hattiesburg, Oxford and the Gulfport-Biloxi area.

Company officials said the service offers people a safe alternative to drinking and driving.

“Uber is excited to begin service in Hattiesburg – giving riders access to reliable transportation and offering flexible work opportunities for drivers. As we head into Independence Day weekend, Uber will offer a safe alternative to drinking and driving after a night of celebrations," Uber Spokesperson Evangeline George said.

Uber is also offering a promotional discount to celebrate the July 4 weekend.

In celebration of America's founding in 1776, the first 400 riders in each city can use the code “UBERHATTIESBURG" for a 17.76 percent off one’s ride

Here are some of the regular rates Uber has calculated in Hattiesburg:

USM to the airport for less than $20.

USM to Southern Prohibition Brewery for about $7.

Glendale to West Hattiesburg for under $14.

