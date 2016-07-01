Pine Belt judges won't hear Hattiesburg annexation case - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Belt judges won't hear Hattiesburg annexation case

Local judges won't hear Hattiesburg annexation case. Source: Raycom News Network Local judges won't hear Hattiesburg annexation case. Source: Raycom News Network
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Pine Belt chancery court judge will not hear Hattiesburg's annexation case.

"All local chancellors have recused themselves," said John Scanlon, Hattiesburg's annexation attorney.

Scanlon said the state Supreme Court will have to appoint a special chancellor to hear the case.

Scanlon did not have a timeline for when that appointment may happen.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly