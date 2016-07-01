America the Beautiful: 2016's most patriotic states

While fellow Americans are out and about celebrating July 4, WalletHub released its list of 2016’s most patriotic states.

The website ranked the states based on 12 key metrics including voting habits, civic education and military engagement.

Here are some key findings from the report:

Red states are generally more patriotic, with an average ranking of 22.5 percent. Blue states received an average of 28.3 percent.

The state with the highest number of veterans per 1,000 residents is Alaska.

North Dakota has the lowest percentage of residents who enlisted in the military at .022 percent. Georgia has the highest at .063 percent.

The state with the highest percentage of resident who voted in the 2012 election is Minnesota at 74.37 percent.

According to the rankings, Mississippi has become more patriotic since last year. Check out the 2015 findings here.

Do you know which states are the most “red, white and blue?” Click through our slideshow to see the top 20!

