Ovett Community reacts to triple fatal crash

Rayford Graham said he and his family are having a tough time dealing with the loss of his nephew Josh Lovett.

“It’s not easy losing a loved one, you can’t get prepared for it,” Graham said.

Josh Lovett, Kayla Lovett and Rustin Sims were all killed Wednesday morning after a chase with a Jones County Sheriff deputy.

Authorities said the chase ended on Highway 15 South in the Ovett Community.

Deborah Bradshaw said she’s heartbroken because she has known Sims all of his life.

“Rustin grew up with us as a baby, yes the kids got in trouble, but they were not bad kids,” Bradshaw explained.

Melissa Taylor works at a nearby store. She said she knew all three of the victims.

“It’s sad because they were all so young,” Taylor added.

Many in the community are still trying to make sense of this tragedy.

“What I want to know is why Jones County can chase a kid, three kids really that fast down a highway where they lose control and get killed,” Graham said.

Graham wishes authorities would’ve reacted differently.

“They could’ve run over somebody innocent. They should not have chased. They should’ve got their tag numbers and then caught them later.”

