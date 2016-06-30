Ovett Community reacts to triple fatal crash - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ovett Community reacts to triple fatal crash

Photo Source: Jones County Fire Council Photo Source: Jones County Fire Council
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Rayford Graham said he and his family are having a tough time dealing with the loss of his nephew Josh Lovett.

“It’s not easy losing a loved one, you can’t get prepared for it,” Graham said.

Josh Lovett,  Kayla Lovett and Rustin Sims were all killed Wednesday morning after a chase with a Jones County Sheriff deputy.

Authorities said the chase ended on Highway 15 South in the Ovett Community. 

Deborah Bradshaw said she’s heartbroken because she has known Sims all of his life.

“Rustin grew up with us as a baby, yes the kids got in trouble, but they were not bad kids,” Bradshaw explained.

Melissa Taylor works at a nearby store. She said she knew all three of the victims.

“It’s sad because they were all so young,” Taylor added.

Many in the community are still trying to make sense of this tragedy.

 “What I want to know is why Jones County can chase a kid, three kids really that fast down a highway where they lose control and get killed,” Graham said.

Graham wishes authorities would’ve reacted differently.

“They could’ve run over somebody innocent. They should not have chased. They should’ve got their tag numbers and then caught them later.”

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

  Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

  Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

