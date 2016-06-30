Forecast: Pine Belt weather to heat up!

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

Hot weather is on tap for the area today into the July 4th weekend and beyond!

Highs each day will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Someone may see a stray shower or thunderstorm each day but it appears that a drier pattern is taking over for awhile.

At this time the tropics remain quiet!

