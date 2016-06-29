Forecast: Hotter and drier weather on the way.

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

Expect a foggy start to the day followed by partly cloudy and humid weather with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible with highs in the lower 90s.

Rain chances will drop and temps will rise to the mid 90s as we go toward the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for now.

