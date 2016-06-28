Forecast: A good chance for showers and thunderstorms today in the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt.

Finally we may see some much needed rain in the area today.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon with highs around 90.

For the Wednesday through the weekend it looks more typical with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The tropics are quiet for now.

