Supreme Court abortion ruling impacts MS law

The U.S. Supreme Court's Monday ruling to strike down Texas' abortion clinic regulations means a similar Mississippi law will not take effect.

"Mississippi had mimicked several of the Texas regulations," Sen. Joey Fillingane said. "The one that deals with ambulatory surgical centers. What the Texas law said, and I think about 10 other states, including Mississippi, had followed suit by saying that if you're operating the stand-alone surgical center in the form of an abortion clinic, which we have one left in the state of Mississippi, you have to have admitting privileges with a local hospital, so that in the event that something bad happens on the operating table in your clinic, there's a seamless delivery of services from your clinic straight on into whatever hospital."

Fillingane said a state federal judge advised the state to wait until there was a Supreme Court ruling on the Texas law before enacting the law in Mississippi.

"Mississippi had passed a law, but it had been held on a motion by the federal judge in Mississippi, and I think also maybe in Louisiana," he said. "So our two states had passed the law, but it had not taken effect because the federal judge that was hearing the case said 'well, we've already got a test case going up to the Supreme Court in the form of the Texas law, so we're going to put your laws on hold until we get the result that we just got today (Monday). If it had been upheld, then the Mississippi and Louisiana laws that were similar would have then taken place, but since it was not upheld, they will just not go into effect. The law that we had passed will not take effect now because it was mirroring the Texas law."

Fillingane said he disagrees with the Supreme Court's ruling, saying he feels they provide more health protections to women getting abortions, not more obstacles to try to prevent abortions.

"I'm a strong pro-life advocate and a women's health advocate because both of those restrictions, if you want to call them that, were designed in the event that a women who's receiving an abortion, something goes wrong, you know the wrong vein is cut by mistake, that there were safety measures in place," he said.

Gov. Phil Bryant had a similar response to the ruling, saying it was "detrimental to women's health."

