This is a press release from Mississippi Democratic Party Statement on Election of New Party Officers.

Jackson, MS – Following the first meeting of the new State Executive Committee, Mississippi Democratic Party spokesperson, Ouida Meruvia, issued the following statement:

"We're excited to announce the Mississippi Democratic Party's newly elected officers for 2016-2020. These party leaders have demonstrated true dedication to our party, and we look forward to a new chapter of growth and strength under their leadership."

Officers

The Honorable Bobby Moak, Chair

Ms. Rae Shawn Davis, Vice Chair

The Honorable Earle Banks, Executive Vice Chair

Mr. Ryan Brown, Treasurer

Dr. Rubye Funchess, Secretary

The Honorable Jamie Franks, Parliamentarian.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All Rights Reserved.