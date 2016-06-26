VIDEO: Company releases hoodie that messages body - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Company AiraWear has released the world's first massage hoodie.

The hoodie is known to release muscle tension and to improve posture.

Six plastic nodes are pressed against the wearer's back creating massaging sensations.

Learn more about the massaging hoodie in this 54 second NowThis video.

