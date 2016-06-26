FOODIE: make Penne four different ways

This pasta inspired recipe will feed the entire family and add fun to the dinner table. Spices, herbs and other vegetables mixed together in one pot can easily be made under one hour. Check out this two minute direction and recipe video for pasta madness four different ways.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 chicken breasts, thinly sliced

2 cups asparagus, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

4 cups cooked penne

1 cup parmesan



PREPARATION

1. Heat oil in a large pot over high heat.

2. Cook garlic and chicken until no pink is showing.

3. Add asparagus, tomatoes, carrots, salt, and pepper, cooking for about 2 minutes.

4. Add pasta and parmesan, stirring until cheese is melted and evenly distributed.

5. Serve!





Penne Alla Vodka

Servings: 3-4



INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

½ cup vodka

½ teaspoon red chili flakes

½ cup heavy cream

4 cups cooked penne

Parsley and parmesan to garnish



PREPARATION

1. Heat oil in a large pot over high heat.

2. Cook onion until translucent.

3. Add beef, salt, and pepper, cooking until all the moisture has evaporated and the beef is browned.

4. Add crushed tomatoes, vodka, and chili flakes, stirring and cooking until half of the liquid has evaporated and the sauce has reduced.

5. Add cream, stirring until evenly incorporated.

6. Stir in pasta until evenly coated.

7. Serve with parsley and parmesan







Spinach Artichoke Penne

Servings: 3-4



INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 ounces spinach

1 cup artichoke hearts, drained

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cups milk

4 cups cooked penne



PREPARATION

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Add spinach, cooking until wilted, then add artichoke hearts, cooking for one minute.

3. Next, melt in cream cheese, stirring until there are no lumps

4. Sprinkle in garlic powder, salt, pepper, and milk, stirring until smooth.

5. Add pasta and mix until pasta is evenly coated.

6. Serve!





Cajun Chicken Alfredo

Servings: 3-4



INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup cooked sausage, sliced

2 chicken breasts, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon cajun seasoning

2 cups heavy cream

4 cups cooked penne

1 cup parmesan

¼ cup parsley



PREPARATION

1. Heat oil in a large pot over high heat

2. Cook the garlic, sausage, and chicken until garlic is starting to brown and the chicken is no longer pink.

3. Sprinkle over the cajun seasoning and stir to evenly coat the sausage and chicken.

4. Add the cream, and bring to a boil.

5. Add the pasta, stirring until evenly mixed.

6. To finish, add parmesan and parsley, stirring until cheese melts and pasta is coated with a thick sauce.

7. Serve!

