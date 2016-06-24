Jones Co. official warns of dangers of elder abuse

The case of a Jones County woman accused of stealing a patient's identity and giving her an overdose of medication is shedding light on elder abuse.

Sheriff Alex Hodge with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said it is important to know who is caring for your senior loved ones.

“You need to know what’s going on around you don’t take it for granted, don’t assume anything,” Hodge said.

Hodge said in the case of Judy Dearman, it is shocking to learn that a caretaker would commit such a heinous act.

“You talk about caretakers, she wasn’t a licensed caretaker, but it brings a shadow, just like in law enforcement when something negative happens,” Hodge said.

According to the National Center of Elder Abuse, the most common types of abuse are physical, psychological and financial.

