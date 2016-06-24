Forecast: Hot weekend ahead!

Good morning and happy Friday!

It is going to be a hot day with highs in the mid 90s. Little if any rain is expected.

If you are going out tonight expect clear skies and warm temps with lows in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry and very hot with highs in the upper 90s possible.

Rain chances and slightly cooler temps return by next week.

