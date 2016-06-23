Forecast: Very hot weather to continue.

Good Thursday morning Pine Belt!

Mostly sunny and hot weather will continue for the next several days with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower to mid 70s.

We will not rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm but at this point it appears to be a mainly dry forecast until we get into early next week as we see rain chances getting better.

At this point the tropics remain quiet.

