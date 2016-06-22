Forecast: Hot and mainly dry weather to continue.

Good morning Pine Belt.

It is going to be hot and mainly dry today with highs in the lower 90s. A stray shower or storm will not be ruled out but chances seem slim at this time.

For Thursday into Saturday expect mostly dry and hot weather to continue with highs approaching the mid 90s and lows in the 70s.

It appears better rain chances will return by ealy next neek.

The tropics remain quiet!

